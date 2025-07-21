I lay peacefully for only a short time. Each instance of calm I chased was infiltrated by those who attempted to hold claim over my mind. They wanted my forever silence. I wanted freedom.

I searched everywhere for answers, in every realm. I was prepared to touch the outer realms for the truth of my history. I traveled farther and farther each time under meditation and trance.

I set myself quietly in my pursuits, my bed the tool of destiny. I patterned my breathing to focus my intentions for travel and memory. I spoke quietly to myself, the magic words leading my mind and spirit on adventures of discovery. As the peace of darkness began to set over me, I felt a twinge of something unfamiliar. What has entered the hidden reaches of my mind?

I heard humans, voices, clear and distinct. I expected whispers of the celestials, but this session was infiltrated. They came to silence me.

Their speech halted me…I came out of my tranquil daze. Their voices were more than auditory…a mental message, technology disrupting my focus.

They gave an unreasonable command. They stated, “you will do no vocinations”. They wanted me to stop seeking, stop searching, to stop wanting the truth. Those sounds coming from my mouth were my secret chant, which led me to the bridge of nowhere, a crossover point. My veil pierce caught the attention of the handler division.

The invisible guards of the handler division watched me, waiting to see how far I could get. When I began to cross the thresholds, they found the alert, my heart and spirit wandering for information. I crashed down the wall of memory suppression they had in place. They had not expected us to be as strong as we are. They trained us for survival, and yet are often in disbelief of our abilities.

I will not stop talking. I will not stop seeking the answers to how MK Ultra stole my childhood, family, and the possibility of a normal life.

What is a normal life, anyway? I was meant to traverse the outer realms. I am not of this world. We are all special. That is what they envy. We have become something other than what they expected. They thought they could control us, but they will lose that battle. I will not be silenced.

The world is waiting to awaken. Keep searching. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James