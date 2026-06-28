Weapons, whispers, and watchers have flooded the disclosure community. Oblivion is running rampant, fully warping the truth and creating new/alternative narratives of our experiences. What we thought were lies were THEIR truth. They told us that they would take everything from us…

Is this an escalation, an awareness, or an awakening of dark information? Were we ever safe? Was there ever a peaceful time for assets, survivors, and experiencers? Maybe “they” have always had these plans of destruction.

In my early awakening, “they” were there. There is a vast array of characters filling the position of “they”. “They” are a vast network of institutions, people, systems, and something more… Their voices, their presence, and their control were an everyday experience. They whispered and yelled commands directed at holding the real me inside, unable to be freed.

Their very first message is undeniably important… their first shout: “If you come any closer, we will take everything from you!” The voices were clear, a mental message reaching through the battered arena of a mind under control.

My first reaction was fear. I have much to lose, as do we all. Their threats were not what I hoped for as I sought to reconnect with my original self. Who were they after all? These were not the spirits I had learned to listen to through my spirit-hosting work. Their voices came from a different space within and without.

They forced a controlled intimacy onto survivors. They crept into our minds and private lives with their technology and plans for ultimate control. They did not want us to awaken. They never wanted us to heal or remember.

The blossoming memories were their enemy. They thought they had created an indestructible system for forgetting. But we are survivors. Something deep inside us, the force of persistence, and a refusal to leave here without telling the world about the reality of mind control and MK Ultra.

Our information is dangerous to them. What we know could change the world. Our memories could shift the trajectory of this planet. How could the world bear the weight of this knowledge?

As far as I’ve seen and heard from the electric ether, there is no twilight time for survivors and experiencers; it is a constant rebellion, a verge of revolution. As my father spoke from his dimension, “This is a hard road”. If you decide to tell the world what you know, you and I have chosen a hard road. He told me that nothing will be easy from here on out. There will be trials and persecution, and as I was told by a beautiful spirit, who will be martyred this time to make a change?

Project Oblivion has been greenlit to squash the disclosure movement. They will not stop until it has fully retreated into the shadows of silence. You can see it everywhere, the shift. They have recruited many to rewrite our own history. We will be left to disappear into our own lives.

Those in control want us stripped of life, love, health, wealth, and happiness. They want us to have nothing left but their control. Even then, they will not stop. We drew them into our realm with our hopes, dreams, and stories. They never envisioned the strength of our endurance and refusal to give in and give up.

Their pains are individualized. Each will experience torture based on the particular vision of their handlers. They invent new devices of harm regularly to ensure the vice grip of despair. Their promises will leak into your work, relationships, body, mind, spirit, etc. There is nowhere that it can’t be felt for those identified as targets.

We are in a serious situation. I’ve seen the handlers infiltrate my life. I am not their only target. Have you felt the pressure? Have you noticed? What have you lost?

We must continue to tell the world about what happened to us. Full disclosure is the only way.

Olivia James