I became more anxious as my belly swelled. This life growing inside me was very different. He was something…someone unique. He speaks to me in dreams and announces his descent as a spirit, a great feat for the unborn.
As he approached this world through the entrance of my womb, “others” felt his impending arrival. They began to creep forward at various times…day or night did not matter as they came from the eternal realm.
