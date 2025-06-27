Tomorrow Girl
Simply Empty
I am just a bystander in my own life. “They” are in control…always. These front alters have constructed their own lives, “worlds” really, inside me. They push me farther and farther each time. I’m lost in the dark of my original self, that piece left behind in the trauma of MK Ultra. How can my inner life be so crowded, yet simply empty at the same time?
