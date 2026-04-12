Asleep again? Never.

However…those in power have created and positioned Project Oblivion throughout the world to further enslave us…former assets, victims, and targeted individuals. Their goal is to completely silence us and push the disclosure movement back into the shadows.

Oblivion is the initiative to push the systemic weaponization of doubt, skepticism, and battling ideologies into the dismissive machine of gaslighting and ignorance. They own a vast playbook of denials, isolation, and tools to undermine and devalue our experiences of the truth of MK Ultra and mind control. It has moved beyond single incidents of discouragement to everyday silencing, everyday exclusion, and everyday invisibility…leading to detachment, dissociation, and ostracism.

The targeting measures affect every aspect of your life, working to destroy anything you have tried to build. Before my awakening, I was the perfect victim. I believed it was my fault that my life was dismantled regularly with no cause. The real architect of my bad luck was the handler divisions and other agency structures of power, control, and conquest.

They want you, me, and any truth sayer to be all alone, isolated, and unsupported by friends, family, and even your own community. The handlers try to create a new identity for you…that of a liar, a word thief…a weak link of shame.

They attack your health. They want you so sick and tired that you no longer want to continue telling the truth. If you are constantly fighting for your life, you will have no energy for testimony. They attack your mental state and label you as unstable to protect their lies and manipulation. Those in charge know how hard it is to escape a predetermined label of “crazy”.

They attack your finances and work. They establish pawns of Oblivion in your workplace to constantly trigger you. They want you to lose your stability. They want you to be in constant survival mode.

Many of us have spoken out, provided testimony, and worked constantly to share information with the world. These acts seem to have fallen on deaf ears. The world wants the newest topic for entertainment and battling projections of hate to justify their fear and loneliness.

What everyone fails to realize is that our efforts come with a cost. We lose in so many ways despite intention. I cannot vouch for every whistleblower or experiencer, but I do know that many have risked their lives to tell you the Truth of MK Ultra, mind control, and the hold that those in power have over this world.