The voices…I hear them a lot now. They are invaders. They are not me. I know that now. Those handlers in charge of remote monitoring my behavior have infiltrated my mind. They want to ensure that I will not reach my suppressed memories. They do not want me to remember what happened. They do not want me to find the hidden information buried deeply within the inner world of my alters.

My initial realization of V2K came at many significant points of awareness. The handlers chose to target my most intimate thoughts. They study assets, using every emotion and experience against you. They seek to find all your triggers, inciting emotional reactions and innermost fears. They use various techniques to attempt to control and guide me toward ruin. The handler division holds the contract for remote monitoring and control of active and retired assets.