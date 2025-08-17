The Only Way

Full Disclosure

I have already lived my life with half-truths. The real story was hidden from me since childhood. My parents never offered details about their backgrounds. School left me even further in the dark with programmed data, facts, and figures. Vital knowledge has not been a gift in this strange life…until I woke up.

The darkness I felt in my mind was like a comfort in some ways. When new experiences came to me, I was not bothered by pushing them far back into my subconscious. Something winding in me set boundaries and barriers to real awakening.

MK Ultra was not the only culprit. There was a myriad of control factors. Everything in my life was used against me, and they are also using their tactics against you, the world. Social engineering and behavioral modification are just two small aspects of the big picture of power held over the population.

There is a reason they train many espionage assets in the field of Sociology…because of its strength for predicting the actions of individuals and their susceptibility to conforming. We are often unaware of how our behaviors our given to us by others and the fear we hold of being different.

The rebellion of thought within disclosure meets heavy opposition in infinite ways. The force of perception gives rise to a new group of overlords on the internet. Influencers and unknown everyday people have become the spokespeople for social control. One livestream, one comment, one post…can be a death sentence to the truth.

Those groups and individuals in power intercept new ideas and explosive testimony with the sorcery of mind control and invisible activation of unsuspecting individuals. The manipulation of the masses has a major presence online. They have allowed various individuals to claim authority on various topics that have no reputation for insider knowledge, only charisma and persuasion. The pyramid of power has recruited allies to attack whistleblowers, leaders in the movement, and survivors.

I believe the situation has gone beyond simple “discernment”. We need a revolution of truth. A revolution of the mind. A revolution of the soul. This is the time for pure truth. Bring your testimonies to the world!

Keep searching. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James