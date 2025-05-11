I could not remember my life for so long. I grew up with a memory blockage surrounding my childhood. I knew I was different, but I had no idea what remembering would bring to my world. I was a living conspiracy fact.

Military abductions have been happening for years. I have not met anyone who knows the exact timeframe, as many of these programs are hidden in the shadows. Initial reduction is the term used for the primary encounter of kidnapping the identified asset. But how are these individuals detected? What draws the shadows to them?