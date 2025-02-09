When I was seven, I was taken into the MK Ultra program for trauma-based mind control. After six months of torture, I was deemed a “prized pupil” by the handlers in charge. I had taken to the abuse as they had hoped. I learned to dissociate, leaving the body to escape the pain of their abusive methods. My mind shattered, allowing the broken pieces to be programmed as alters. Those alters are pieces of me that live independently and create their own worlds.

The handlers had plans for their new asset. They wanted me to be trained in espionage and to complete other nefarious tasks in the name of power and conquest. The assets are expendable and change constantly. We are just the shell for their measures of control. They use us until there is nothing left according to their agenda’s demands.

When I turned 13, I took a train. I held someone’s hand as I boarded. This place looked like a subway station. I had never been here before. I was with an older, well-dressed gentleman. He wore a suit with a black hat and shiny black shoes. My chaperone did not speak to me during our trip. I did not ask questions. MK Ultra had designed a specific type of individual, silent and skillfully restrained, even at that young age.

We pulled into an unknown station, and I was led to what I describe as an underground base. The elevator closed and descended quickly to level four underground. This place is not what you would expect. I had a small room. I only remember sleeping and getting up to go to class. The class was strictly “psionics”. A poster on the wall of the classroom stated that the general in charge of this base was retiring after twenty years of service. There was to be a retirement banquet for General Land.

The instructor was young but very rigid and focused. She had long dark hair that seemed to get in her way while teaching. Initially, she did not want me to attend her class as I was just a kid. The rest of the students were adults. The adults in the classroom had various psionic abilities that this instructor was trying to build in each.

She reluctantly worked with me. There was a note in my file stating that I came from a “special sector” and she was required to follow directives in assisting me. She was ordered to train me in personality profiling. Those groups in charge expected me to learn and be proficient in this skill. They had plans to utilize me in espionage work.

She was very stern and strict in her teachings. I have learned to appreciate the time she took with me as her main goal was to keep me safe. She knew that as an adult, I would have to be quick if I was tasked to read the room and people for any risk. She was keeping me alive by teaching me. Personality profiling was the way to ensure safety in dangerous situations. I remember distinctly the phrase she imprinted inside me: “One Look. One word”. That is how fast I had to be when completing a mission. I would have to know what a person was about, what they were thinking, who they were, and any danger with just a handshake. One blink of an eye could give a person’s motive away.

