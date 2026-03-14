Alone… At the beginning of trauma and at the end of trauma. What a smooth, unchanging way of life. The initial program of pain always included a separation from myself and others. I transformed into a ghost, a shadow-the incredible invisible girl.

Under the lasting effects of mind control, I feel barely alive, a robot zombie. I walk in silence, I speak in silence, I live in silence. No one really knows me. The mouse wants it that way. That was the way she was trained. That’s how she stayed alive. Silence is her savior.

The more I speak, the more pain I feel. As early as the MK Ultra playroom, isolation was used as a weapon against me. I was programmed to seek that dark experience of detachment. The pain causes you to leave your body behind and your old life with it. You are no longer who you were meant to be under MK Ultra.

This is more than just a secret. Their covert programs sealed the files and my lips. I buried myself in the story of mind control. I felt myself vanishing as each alter shifted to avoid the pain of being “me”.

The invisible girl stays behind the scenes. I walk the line and live amongst those who believe and disbelieve. My words are often dismissed as conspiracy due to the fear of others. Does the world even care that I have disappeared inside?

Those in power seek to keep you cut off from your avenues of support. They want your friends and family to be skeptical of anything you say. I hesitate to speak to my family about who I really am. This is a specific type of torture and control mechanism. We can never show our true face to the world.

The chains are unseen, but they persist. We are tied to their system of control through continuing efforts to silence us and to convince the world that we do not exist. Project Oblivion brought its agents and measures of manipulation, coercion, and influence through social media, targeting, and technology. These have become their own version of history, myths, and the future they project into the world.

Society is bound by armed sociology that exploits the anger, sadness, and fear of us all. They manufacture doubt cleanly with engineered discussions. Even those of us who remember are not immune. It will be a constant struggle to determine who we really are and who we want to be as a community.

Oblivion not only brings mischief and muted warriors, but it also leads with seduction. Oblivion is aware of how fickle we can be as a society, quickly losing interest and searching for the next big story. And just as quickly as we enter, we will disappear.

We must all work towards reclaiming and maintaining our visibility as we push disclosure further, reaching those who don’t really care about anything except daily living and entertainment. It’s time to be dangerous again. It’s time to let our memories rebel again. We must continue speaking despite any disbelief. I refuse to be fully erased.

Some damaged alters would like a dark, haunting ending. However, they already murdered our childhood, our hopes, our dreams. Now they push for a quiet destruction. They want us to go out with a whisper, just as we started in the dark void of MK Ultra.

The mouse was forced to seek silence. However, it was all an illusion. They won’t stop me from believing in myself. I will scream from the highest mountain about what they did to me…to all of us. I will never end in silence. I will choose my own path.

Never stop searching. Full Disclosure is the Way!

Olivia James.