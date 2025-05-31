My mind settles as I enter the nowhere realm. My spirit becomes the control. I hesitate at first, as I learn to walk on invisible threads. The path clears, and I feel my solar plexus pull strongly with the “woosh” as my spirit is forced out into the ether.

My higher self knows exactly where to go. The way is lit, and I am quickly transported to the coordinates of discovery. There are many reasons why my higher self chooses each journey. I feel a connection, I hear a call, my heart joins, or an invisible energy thrusts me forward.