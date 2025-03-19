I travel under trance in search of the unknown. I make this trek often now; it is my favorite state of being. I usually search for information on various secret projects and shadow agencies. Today is no different, but I am also helping a friend.

He struggles to remove an attached entity, a dark version of feminine power. She crosses the threshold often to enter his space here in this realm. He is afraid. Her shadow creeps around him, caressing his skin and touching his shoulder gently. Her lips of death yearn to press against his. He can’t sleep. He worries that his thoughts are not his own.