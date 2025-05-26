They are surrounding me. They have known me since their respective births. Each quote a different day…that creation through trauma.

Some run. Some hide. Some push forward with every chance they get. These alters all have constructed a life within me. That is their heaven and hell, a little mouse.

It is difficult to figure out which one is exactly in charge because my original self was asleep for so long. Rachel gives her diplomatic flair as she approaches. Stephanie leads with seduction. Judith rides the spirits of the ether to step out of the prison of my mind. But, Jennifer the Grey Mouse can be the slippery one.