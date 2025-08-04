They are after us. They always have been. They seek out what we are, what we have, and what we can do, not for us, but for their agendas of power and control.

Power can be expressed in a myriad of ways. We do not have to understand their intentions to make it real. They want us monitored, controlled, and suppressed in all aspects of life.

They are searching for those individuals whose DNA and blood hold a secret of the ages. We have not lost that touch of magic; it is hidden within to ensure that we endure the hunt.

Do we think we are special? No. We think we are targeted, controlled, manipulated, and abused by those who seek us out. It is no measure of royalty to be used up, discarded, and attacked by the handlers assigned.

We wish that this did not exist. We do not want to be a part of the story of MK Ultra. But we did not have a choice. We were not gifted a chance to make decisions. Now, the handler divisions recruit individuals unaware of their role. They find anyone who feels that denial is more of a comfort than the truth and use them as allies of Oblivion. They are often oblivious to their contribution to the lie.

The handler division knows no truth than that which they have crafted with a devious smile. They believe that they will win. They believe our movement will be squashed completely. The people of this lie are dedicated to their belief that the MK Ultra assets and people of this world are not worthy.

Their hunt continues. They will continue searching for individuals to ensure that their vision of progress is maintained. They keep an arsenal of wickedness as they continue to trick and exploit everyone for their plots. What a miserable hoax of this world….

They have been pulled from the shadows. They have been exposed. The engineers of targeted chaos will answer for their crimes.

Stay strong. Stay aware. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James