Broken? That is what Project Oblivion wants us to think. They pushed. They prodded. They pressured. They coerced, forced, and manipulated many into betraying themselves and others. That is the theme of Oblivion…betrayal.

The handler division knew what steps to take to demolish the defenses of a vulnerable group. They delved deep into our minds, thoughts, and beliefs to ignite the fractures of MK Ultra. Some unleashed buried commands. Others incited anger amongst popular ideologies of the day. Many clung to the security of groupthink and social media.

There is truth in the destruction those in power are pursuing. They want the Disclosure Movement pushed back into the shadows. But…when will they learn? We were shaped by shadows.

They continue to implement their tactics of targeting and control. We see it everywhere every day. They have individualized the experience for each victim. Believe me…they have enough handlers to watch each of us extensively. There is no privacy from their prying eyes and ears. They state they know everything about us. We are studied like lab rats. Many are isolated, stuck, and held in place by invisible commands.

They have implemented Project Oblivion to sabotage our mission of Truth. Many of us fell into their trap easily. We allowed triggers from our classified childhoods and programmed past to speak for us. We push pain into the world.

Those in power believe they are winning. Look around. We are the eyewitnesses to Oblivion. They told us they would tear our world apart. But…we have war to make…war on their attempts to hold us back, control us, and destroy us. We have faltered. Admit it. There is so much work to do.

I was told to come here and tell the world about Oblivion. Now it is time to learn to be human again, to trust again, to love again. We will not lose. There is no other option. I was given a message. “Hold the Line”. We must stay steady, stay strong, and maintain the network.

Hold the line. Full Disclosure is the way!

Olivia James