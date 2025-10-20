She called me. Each day was a different terror. They hurt us not just with their hands, but also with words, looks, and smirks. They attempted to program the void they created.

Jacob and I held hands as we walked down the hall of our nightmare to another world. That world was a fully adult experience of the “other”. The programmer here, Mrs. W, had plans for a behavioral and soul override. She pushed us farther each time we entered her office.

Our two tiny chairs sat opposite her plush brown recliner. Her comfort opposed our fear. We did not speak unless she directed us to. We learned quickly. If we did not comply, there was always a consequence.

I could feel that something changed. Her recent discoveries shifted not only her smile, but her focus. She knew that we were both something different now than what she had previously observed.

These two small children held the power of time, spirit, and ether. Not by physicality, but by the experience of words and observable physical and mental shifts. Each of her discoveries was accompanied by a swift body systems exam. She wanted to show evidence of her breakthrough to supplement her program. She felt that those in charge would be pleased with her exploration and analysis.

Each of her innovations led us deeper into destruction. She never let our pain hold her back. There were worlds to discover, and she held our hands to that point of departure from this world. We each found the path to leave our bodies at this place, Nowhere Psychiatric Hospital. Not even Mrs. W was aware how far we could reach.

Our entrance was needle based. That was it. A needle in the palm allowed us to detach from the body, a silent shedding from these chains.

I could move. I could run. I could fly. I had no limits behind my eyes.

I will keep searching. There is so much to discover. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James