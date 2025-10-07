I am “me”. I am “them”. “We” are. There are so many of us inhabiting this single physical body. At times, it can become crowded with the hustle and bustle of internal controls and programming.

Each day, each step, may have been calculated by one of the “others”. Early introductions left the original “me” pushed back into the shadows. Scattered and lost with twisted pigtails, the playroom pulled me into the dark of mind control.