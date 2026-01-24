I did not want to be here. I know there is no choice. It’s just another job. This is a job I am contracted to do. I am not sure who the direct owner of the contract is. I know it is not me. Olivia has never held that freedom.

I am not alone. There are three of us, one man, two women. We are altered and assigned to be here. This mission is an easy one. Everyone here at this party is drinking wine. This is a politician’s home where the event is hosted. The other assets and I are easy and relaxed in our costumed roles. We are serving drinks outside near the bar.