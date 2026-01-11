Every day is the same here. Each recruit I see has no idea what they gave up to enter this program. They are wide-eyed and excited at their prospects, no doubt given a fantastical story of heroes and battles. Their reality is nowhere near what they imagined.

I cannot say for sure whether these new recruits were programmed in the same ways as I was. MK Ultra never ended, but their evil deeds became quite clever, implementing new abusive techniques and technology.

Each hour I spend with them pushes me farther back into myself. My ability is a prison here because of what they want to use it for. Profiling is their road to discovering routes for the recruits to be exploited.

They believe that when they were approached, they had a choice. Choice is the illusion. They were chosen, selected for entry into Mars Defense Force.

These individuals heard the amazing stories of faraway battles, fighting for what they think is a noble cause. MDF holds these ideologies steady within its ranks. However, they do not usually see the glory of war.

Many of these recruits are placed in local positions of forced employment at the MDF base. Each base needs thousands to run smoothly for each department. These are not direct departments of war, but those of food, water, waste, entertainment, resources, mining, etc. The base runs on both voluntary and slave labor. Mind control is modern slavery.

The trained recruits are easy to find as a profiler. Those individuals come from the “special sector”. It is reflected in their files. However, most of the recruits I saw in my office were volunteers seeking excitement and experiences they’ve seen in science fiction movies. They were quite disappointed after assignment.

Not many were chosen for direct military selection. They spend their lives on Mars completing menial, tedious, mundane tasks. Once they have completed their twenty years, they are prepared for “retirement”. We referred to that reentry into their old life as their retirement phase. MDF sends them to the corporate sector for their final debriefing and signatures on consents and releases for the future.

There was no denial of requests from the General of the base. You were asked to sign forms before retirement. No individual ever refused. That was not an option for any member of the Mars military.

Each individual and recruit signs documentation agreeing to remain under contract, control, and monitoring for the remainder of their lives. We all signed the forms. We had to. We were not allowed to question the demands of our superiors.

Many of us were “coded for reentry’. This statement in your file meant that they could use you for any job or mission they deemed appropriate. Many assets remain under contract. Those that claim ownership can buy, sell, and contract you, your abilities, and your alters for various missions.

Once the retirement process is complete, including chemical re-aging, the asset is returned to its former existence and assigned to the Aftercare Program. The Aftercare Program holds various handler divisions that have caseloads of assets. They are trained to control, monitor, and target to ensure that the asset doesn’t awaken, speak about experiences, or obtain memories of their past.

These handler divisions have no mercy for us, despite our traumatic beginning in MK Ultra. They only want us to stay asleep. What will we continue to allow?

Time to wake up. The community is in trouble. I will never stop searching.

Full Disclosure is the Way.

Olivia James