Project Oblivion is in full swing. Its targets have been recognized. Have you felt the impact yet?

Their purpose is clear…to stop us from talking. To slow us down from presenting information to the world. Why? Because the truth holds danger for those who claim power. Reality is the threat. Our words put their position in peril.

They create, implement, and track the various connections and networks of the movement to infiltrate and destroy from within. They have not lied in their statements. They told us that it only takes one person to infiltrate the movement, and we all fall like dominoes. How heavy is the heart of the disclosure movement? Can we recover? Can we cope? Can we work together?

The emotional burden is on us all. Every human emotion is displayed at the forefront of our movement: sadness, grief, worry, disappointment, regret, anger, resentment, and intense fear. Each targeting incident, argument, or conflict leaves a stain…a mark of victory for Project Oblivion.

Like a searching arrow, Oblivion lands on its chosen leaders. There is no invitation. It is activation. Oblivion seeks out your internal triggers, subconscious cues, and fear points...gateways to the open arms of Oblivion. Have you been chosen?

No one is immune, yet Oblivion has measures, a sticky algorithm to find vulnerable individuals. It is not a difficult task in this social media world. Each platform has its religion, its cult, and its followers. The brain of anger has tunnel vision for any opposition. Views are weaponized. Perspectives are combat-ready. Oblivion exploits individual and group fear…a control factor.

The trigger phase is operational and armed for action. They hunt, track down, and explore your life via the internet and electronic/electrical activity. You are watched and targeted in so many ways. Maybe you did not realize you were selected, but you reacted appropriately nonetheless to their vision of destruction.

I’m glad you found your strength behind a keyboard. But in the real world, you have been appointed as a pawn. You fell for the lies AND the truth of Oblivion. This project makes you feel strong, makes you feel heard, and connected to those who rally behind your rage. You feel powerful and excited to hold invisible authority over your survivor brethren.

Like an arrow, you were pierced with glee, bound by the most popular “ism” attack of the day. But it is not real. Oblivion fuels this righteous anger you now hold. Those in power are banking on the true face of fear now apparent in the community: the fear of not being known, of having an unrecognizable name, having no real memories, the pressure to fill the gaps in one’s memory with entertainment, and ultimately, the lack of extreme validation.

Oblivion has activated a legion of keyboard warriors who hate, attempt to intimidate, and berate those of opposing opinions. We’ve seen the power that the chosen hold… but not forever. Choose your side. Choose freedom or choose the legacy of betrayal within Oblivion.

I will never stop searching. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James.