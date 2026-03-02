New distractions slide across the ground on their bellies and into our world, easy and silent. Social routines and patterns nudge us into a stage of honeyed comfort. We have seen this before many times. Newness is what is ancient, repetitions of illusion.

The community has been pushed back. We are watching ourselves being moved into shadows as currents of mind control and infiltration guide our steps. We have been offered the sweet prize of Oblivion’s poison…to sleep again.

We are being lulled into acceptance, fear, and dissociation. We are letting go. But did we ever hang on tightly to the pursuit of real truth? Many pushed it aside the minute a boost of validation crossed their path. No one is immune to human behavior. But honesty needs to prevail here. Did you bite the apple?

The forbidden fruit is everything we want…a polished, shiny reflection of our world. But it is deceptively sweet, and its impact is slow and subtle, a draining of our attention, hearts, and minds. We disconnect from each other, and the poison settles, traveling through the damaged community on whispers, words, and images. It seeps into all the spaces, infecting our thoughts.

Do you not see how powerfully seductive ideologies are? The polished fruit of perception takes us deeper into submission. We bite to surrender out of fear, confusion, and doubt. We give obedience to the system of manipulation and control.

We continue to make ourselves weak to the will of Oblivion. It has moved into a stage of seduction, blurring the lines with the intoxication of our own desires. We have stopped fighting. We are now following.

Stay Strong. Stay Awake. Hold the Line. Full Disclosure is the way!

Olivia James