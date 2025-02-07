Hello readers,

I have found my way here to set my writings ablaze for the world to see. What is so dangerous about this information? The danger is in the details. This is information that those in power do not want to awaken the world. What will your world look like when you realize that our government has made agreements with secret groups to control everything? The world is not ours. They manufacture our experience for us. The strength of culture is utilized to block us from original thought. We are unable to access cellular memory, the spirit and the soul. It is time to take the world back! This is a war of words. A war of information.

MK Ultra never disappeared. The trauma-based project continues under different names. The agenda is world domination, power, and control. Many individuals that were taken (Milab-Military Abduction), continue to be plagued by the effects of mind control. Pain comes in the form of both emotional and physical, with many survivors experiencing the results of extreme trauma. Many victims were identified and taken as children to be trained under various projects like Montauk, Project Traveler, Project Barnstorm, Project Green Thumb, Project Stranger, etc. The three-letter and other secret agencies used various measures to identify, train, and utilize each asset. Some were used for private military, mercenary, off-planet services, espionage work, etc.

Assets are not valued. Despite the significance of our abilities and completed missions, we are expendable in their eyes. After we are released from our term of service, we continue to be under control and monitoring, Those agencies who declare ownership of assets, hire handler divisions to complete this work. The handlers target prior assets with various tactics such as health, emotional, and life targeting, a huge web of deceit and manipulation. The handlers are exactly what we did not expect them to be. They are remote handlers, the “guys in the chair”. Much of their work is private, in secret offices, their own homes, or work sites that use insurance companies as their cover.

These handler agencies are tasked with stopping us from waking up. They do not want us to speak about our experiences. They do not want us to recover our memories. The closer you get to memories, the more targeting you may experience, They are often successful in their endeavors as this information is kept in the shadows. They describe victims and survivors of MK Ultra and mind control as liars, larps, fakers, and mentally ill. That is what they want people to think of us to distract the world from their criminal behaviors.

Many of us have awakened. We have regained traumatic memories and are seeking healing. The disclosure movement is gaining momentum. We are working towards providing information of our experiences to this world. In this way, we can push for massive change. Those individuals and groups in power have noticed the bravery of our hearts. The handler division plans to implement Project Oblivion. This project will increase the handler’s efforts to squash the disclosure movement once and for all. They are targeting survivors and any who dare to support us or provide a platform for us to speak.

We must not let them deter us from our missions. We will not lose! We are building the network for disclosure. The world must awaken and become aware of what happened to us. Keep searching. Full disclosure is the way!

Olivia James the Grey Mouse