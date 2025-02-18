MK Ultra chained us. The goal was not to push us to meet our end but to control us endlessly. We are forced to consent to be used in this life, and the next. We are forced to complete work for them in several nefarious situations. These jobs are risky and leave us in constant jeopardy. These competing factions are in pursuit of power, control, and conquest at the expense of their assets. Assets have no choice and are not allowed to ask questions.

Once assets are retired from the programs, the mind control and its internal structure continue running. The alters need integration, healing, and support to go to sleep. However, the program runs against this process. The handlers and the handler division continue their control measures as we move through life. They are the ghost in the machine, the spirit in the dark hallway, the puppet masters. We never see them, yet we know they are always watching.

Control tactics are at the edge of their fingertips, a swipe for pain, one click for anxiety, a stroke of a computer key for the next step of exerting dominion. They relax under “our” pressure. There are no apologies as they are paid to push past the boundaries of our safety.

They pull the strings and there is no comfort in knowing who they are. They live among us behind the illusion of productive members of society. Their tricks for targeting include health, finances, relationships, employment, and mental attacks among many others.

They target not only assets but also those around us by implementing mass mind control and V2K that deliver mental messages via frequency and the mind. Project Oblivion is in full effect now. Those handler agencies are activating those around us for targeted emotional pain, betrayal, hostility, and manipulation. Some individuals are assets, some agents, and others unknowingly begin to mistrust, hate, and turn on their former allies. It is all in the plan. Order out of chaos. This is a war of information. They do not want you to know who they are. They are just remote handlers, sitting behind a computer. Not so scary after all.

Stay awake. Keep searching. Full disclosure is the way.