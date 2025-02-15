MK Ultra and survival Alters

From Hell with Love

So many pathways within the mind lead to the various parts of Olivia. Trauma-based mind control left its dark mark… a lasting legacy of confusion, fear, and lack of control. There are front alters, floating alters, occult alters, espionage alters, survival alters, etc. Each alter has their personality, life, and world inside me. Various alters are aware of each other and others are left in the dark. Secrets begin and end in the far reaches of my memories, a forever nightmare.

My survival alter is a precious gift. She stays hidden until it is necessary to be unleashed. Her mystery is found in that unknown place, her lair. She lives quietly in the haunted forest of childhood despair. She was created in the playroom, the origin of my trauma. Her creation marked that need for protection in the direst of circumstances.

Alters are those compartmentalized pieces of my mind that were split off with systematic abuse. They broke down my psyche so thoroughly that I was left an empty shell of a child. They rebuilt me using those pockets of space in my damaged brain. They programmed each fragment to the point of release. They began to live. I gave birth to these individuals even as a child. They are a part of me. They take on various roles: mother, sister, daughter, and devil.

The survival alter has her mission and her methods. She has no emotion. She brings pain. She drinks blood of terror. She has to. She must remain that last effort in keeping me alive at all costs. She is a child, a young girl, but a monster inside. I will survive when she arrives. She is the whirlwind of my preservation…body and soul. She is the last defense and the gatekeeper of my magic.

Keep searching. Full disclosure is the way.