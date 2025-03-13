I can’t move. But I don’t want to. My arms lay gently by my sides, my breathing slow and cool, a soft pressure that keeps me tied to this world. I feel sunken into this bed, falling slightly more into a trance with each number I hear.

My consciousness begins to shift as the green light energy swallows me whole. My skin prickles electrified, and I feel that imminent point of take-off. My ethereal body lifts along with my spirit arms. I am there. I see the energetic bridge with my spirit eyes. I begin walking towards that door to the nowhere realm. I turn the handle and to my surprise, it opens easily at my touch. No lock holds me back.

There is no cue that I remember that tells my human mind where I am headed. My highest self remains aware of the “all”. I transport to another dimension, but I remain tied to my bed with that energetic cord attached to my solar plexus. I travel with the guidance of my spirit and soul.

There is so much to see, so many hidden areas to discover “out there” and within myself. I seek to open various doorways to discover their secrets. Shadows and lights are visible everywhere. Each being presents itself differently. They have different wants and needs. Some are inhabitants of this realm, and others are just visitors, following the exploding light of my psychic ability in their dark world.

No realm is the same. Each holds individual aspects of a vast universe that none of us has been able to behold. I have touched the outer realms and yet there is a locked door there still. I am no initiate to the key to the universe. I live within my humanity still enjoying those times of dissociating into the ether.

My hypnotist does not speak much as my higher self has taken over. I take myself exactly to where I need to be, where the information is, where the mysteries hide themselves. I want all the puzzles. My mind craves the adventure of the human enigma. I want all the answers for the world. I stretch myself farther and farther each time, meeting new strangers, friends, and enemies.

I wanted to try something new. I stepped outside of my body during hypnosis. At times, it laid directly over my body to speak. Other times, I would astral travel and bilocate to strange new worlds. The real challenge was my inner world. You have a universe inside you.

I wanted to explore, and I first looked inside my body guiding that energy from the bottom the top of my body. I speak to myself. I seek. I search. I stop abruptly near the top of my stomach. I see something there. It is a passenger.

I see “him” there. He is mangled and tangled around my organs. He holds tightly to my middle. His eyes are huge. He realizes that I have found him. He starts to crunch and smash his teeth together attempting to scare me away with the blood of fear. It is too late. I focus and enter his mind to see what he is made of.

His memories feel like thick mud. He cannot stop me from invading, and I merge with him. He is tired. He has been alive for millennia. He has been around so long that he can’t remember his name. He is forgotten. His followers have abandoned him. His life has been one of reverence and worship. Many have lost themselves in the religion of his favor. He was fickle and critical of those who fell short of their offerings. He may have been called a God in his early life but now he has shrunken to a victimized state, a parasite.

We offer greetings and acknowledgment of his current state of being. He responds with anger, a fear response. I can feel it. He is afraid of leaving this warm dark space of “me”. But he has subsisted too long on my energy field. I cannot hold him any longer. The hypnotist and I offered to assist him with pulling away. He persisted in his assertions that my body was his home by invitation. I was not aware of such an instance but there are many things I am still learning. He tried seduction. He tried threats. But he was finished here. His job was done. He needed to find a new home.

He was very strong. It would take something even stronger to pull him away. I let my higher self decide who to call on in this situation. She appeared quickly with the reach of my thoughts. It was a beckoning. She fell to earth and entered my room with a charging force. We call her Lilith here, but her name is not one to be spoken with words.

She settles to speak. She states that she has arrived to retrieve her “son”, her brethren. He is one of the Legion. There is love there. I can feel it. She states that in the experience of their people, the concept of evil is different from what we believe on earth. He is ancient. He has watched civilizations rise and fall. He feels entitled to feed as my psychic ability was an experience of light in their dark world. He found me easily this way and has been attached for a very long time.

Lilith offers apologies and gratitude. She does not want us to hate this thing. He has moved to his most base-self, one of survival. She shifts her appearance with a wretched scream and I can see her new claws. She plans to rip him away from my stomach. He no longer fights as something deep within calls him to move. She does not tell us what she has plans to do but we trust he will find a new experience.

As the entity leaves, a weight lifts but leaves a feeling of sadness for this creature. He lost everything he knew including his identity. What will I become after this life? Do we falter and hide, or move on to something new? I believe that there will be so many chances for new experiences. I have learned an important lesson here. There is nothing to fear in this world or the next.

Keep searching. Full Disclosure is the way.

Olivia James