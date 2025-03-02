The Grey Mouse is rarely released these days. Her time for work and missions is over. She was considered a “perfect” asset as she followed directives without questioning her superiors. She was transferred to Mars after a job well done.

The Grey Mouse was created back in the “playroom”. The alter arose within the deconstructed mind of a traumatized child. The playroom was located at a psychiatric hospital where they conducted various experiments for MK Ultra. This place pushed back my original self. It placed it far back in my mind leaving me with 118 additional parts that battled for control constantly.

The mouse alter was created with a purpose. They wanted an alternate personality that could get into places quietly without being detected. The mouse was forced to work for various intelligence, military, and mercenary groups. They tasked the mouse with espionage work, especially with corporations and politicians. There was much work to do in terms of building leverage against individuals.

There is a war going on behind the scenes that many of us are unaware of. Major corporations and conglomerates have connections and power that they are not willing to give up. The companies I infiltrated had their hands in various nefarious dealings.

Corporate espionage was the most dangerous work in my experience. There is so much money and power involved. Each mission I completed for the mercenary groups was always accompanied by threats of harm. If the job was not completed to their standards, I was at risk of being terminated. They would not settle for anything less than perfection for the expected outcomes.

Each building I entered was a different world. Often, I would work alone, which I preferred. There were many times I was assigned to work with a small group. These can be difficult jobs as risk increases when there is more than one asset in a mission. The mouse worried often. She had to do everything flawlessly. Every detail that mattered settled in the mouse alter. Anxiety and stress still linger in the cellular memory of such dangerous situations.

The Grey Mouse switched on as soon as she entered the building. Each move followed the goal of silence. I had to transform myself each time into one of the invisible people. I had to move quietly through the halls undetectably. Each swing of my arm, eye blink, and step was calculated by the inner mouse. When we were close to being caught, self-preservation was out of the question. The only priority was mission completion.

I have put my alters to sleep. There is no more work for them. They left to allow me to rediscover my original self. But the Grey Mouse still lingers in times of risk. She is the first line of defense against danger. If she can burst through my subconscious, there is danger afoot.

I will keep searching. Stay awake. Full Disclosure is the way.

Olivia James.