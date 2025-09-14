You never loved me. At any age I can remember, I never felt close to you. You never protected me. There were no arms to reach out to, no shoulders to lean on. I always felt an empty space in my soul where you should have been, my father.

Gone

You left me. I felt every part of this loss…in my body, my spirit, my heart, and my mind, especially. Maybe you wanted something different for yourself…but you pushed me aside to obtain it. Did you find what you were searching for?

I would be glad if you found your real happiness, if that is what you call it. I am pleased you did not have to spend your life worrying about me. I hope you found your peace in blinding yourself to my existence.

When the black van took me to the Psychiatric Hospital, did you fear what would happen to me? Did you know what they did to me there? They broke me completely. I shattered. Imagine that.

You signed me over to that shadow agency, and MK Ultra, a deep state secret. You wanted to save yourself. When you were young, I know things were different then. Times changed swiftly. You were successful in smuggling, but life caught up with you. You became addicted and lost that favor with all those agencies and people involved. You were no longer their star asset.

Once you were in their clutches, there was no escape. You knew you had to decide to keep everyone safe, or so you told yourself. You made a trade, a sacrifice. I understand that prison was a scary thought, and that was the plan after your arrest and trial. The terror of life behind bars led you to lose me. You signed on the dotted line. You gave them a new asset, and at that moment, you gave up on me. You let them have me, hurt me, use me.

I am unsure if you cared about what happened to me; you never expressed an interest. You only wanted something other than what you had. You wanted to start over. You left your past behind, and Olivia with it.

You got sick later in life. We were separated forever. I did not know you. I knew nothing about you. Towards your end, I sat near your bed. There was no connection. You left this earth with your secrets.

I still feel like a young girl in my heart. I only wanted you to love me. Since you left this world, I have searched for you everywhere, in everyone. You are nowhere to be found here. I had to travel to the ends of the earth to find you.

Freedom

I learned to be strong, Dad. I can take care of myself. I refuse to let anyone hurt me. When my abilities resurfaced after instances of emotional trauma, you were one of the first spirits I encountered under psychic trance. I never thought I would find you again. You look happy where you are. I love to see you at peace.

Thank you so much for speaking in your Earth voice when I found you through the shadows of the spirit world. The truth means so much to me. It was everything I needed to become the “real” me. I know you were different when you were my father. You had your own life and role to complete. Never be ashamed of coming here and being my father, no matter what happened.

You don’t need my forgiveness. You never have. You have always had my love. You always will. I will always be your little girl. I love you forever.

Stay Strong. Keep searching. Full Disclosure is the Way.

Olivia James