Olivia James The Grey Mouse

Penny Bradley
2d

My last QHHT in July this year brought up a similar question for me. Since I first heard your story, it has haunted me what your father did.

It took 2 sessions a year apart for me to get my answers. The first session was interrupted by the father of my higher self, who burst into my mind as I was falling back into the blackness and pulled me back almost screaming "You DO have a Father's Love--you have ME!" My poor hypnotist didn't see THAT coming.

The second session was calmer. My dad also faced prison, for union related activities under Jimmy Hoffa. Mama was pregnant with me, so he didn't know me yet as a person. When they came for me, he didn't stop them. When I came back, he knew I was different. A scary different. A different he never got used to. And by the time I was 12, he wanted to abandon me to foster care. Mama said "no child of mine" so he was going to divorce her. Then he got hurt at work and stayed.

I don't know which is worse: total abandonment or pure fear from your parent. I DO know you and I are kindred souls who have been put through hell in this life because our fathers were scared to go to prison.

You are no longer alone.

