What the eyes have seen does not compare to this inner world…all my dimensions. It’s dark, soft, yet firm in its scales. The inside of me lives without limits.

I let my awakeness fall asleep. I enter quietly—that glowing bridge to the unknown paving my way. The bridge is solid yet made of air, ether, and fire…everything the mind can and cannot fathom.

My trance is magic and earth at the same time. I do not fall. I leave that clumsiness for the real world. Here… all of me rises.

This was the reason for their search. They wanted to find “me” …a “portal person”. The portal is within. No spells are needed. No special words. No magic wand.

Those who seek to control this world know about us. They know what we can do. They have seen it. They have experienced it. They want to control it.

They witnessed the uncharted journeys, skyless boundaries, and endless horizons…all the pretty words to describe the dark realities under MK Ultra. They found the real me in the programs. I am something other than what they expected to find in a silent seven-year-old. I am eternal. I am everyone I have ever been.

Each trance leads me to an “other” world. I retreat to the past and fall heavily at times into the future. I leave the physical body behind, resting quietly in my bed as my spirit body travels. This is the connection to my highest self. I can do anything like this. What a tragedy to wake up in the real world.

I meet strange characters, forgotten foes, inter-beings, and new acquaintances all in my shadowy adventures as a portal person. I will not fear who I am. I refuse to fear what I can do. I cannot apologize for my ability to reach the outer realms.

They will keep searching for individuals who travel, and I will keep searching for my truth. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James