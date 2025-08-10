I am very relaxed. These people do not know who or what I am. They speak freely. They talk of business and personal information. When you are not a risk, they feel comfortable around you.

They have no idea what I can do. I sit quietly and patiently. I only respond when spoken to. I do not ask questions. In a way, I am invisible. My femininity is my power here. They do not see me as a threat or suspicious.