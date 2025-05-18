I walk along the shadowed corridor of a dark future. This timeline is becoming more of a possibility each day. The coming world is a mirror of current conspiracies and hidden truths.

The General has spoken. He has crossed the barrier of time to find me. He is in a battle of powers in his time. What has the world come to?

He tells me stories of the revolution. They are struggling to make progress in approximately twelve to fifteen years in the future. Our future is at stake. They are a small group of rebels. The General states that the situation is dire.

He leads a small rebellion in their revolution. Names and places are not needed for advancement at this time. What he wants to convey is the need for our help. He needs us to build a network in the present day.

I feel nervous about taking on such an important task. “I’m just a girl,” I tell him. What could someone like me do to help? But, as he simply states, “there is no one else”. My belief in this experience makes no difference. I have been assigned. We all have here in the disclosure community. No one is coming. There are no white hats.

The General states, “You are the white hats”. “There is only you all to take the mission of building the network in your time”. I tell him, “I’m small. A mouse.” He states, “The mouse is to tell the world about the coming revolution”.

The mouse retreats. I respond with fear. I struggle. I try to hide. This task feels overwhelming. My alters are asleep. I am alone inside my mind. I have returned to my original self. What can a girl do?

My heart lights up with awareness. I am everything I was meant to be. I am my father’s daughter. I am a soldier for our future. I am fire. A dragon. A raging river. A hurricane of tiny mouse feet. I am everything, every person, every being I have ever been…an army. I call all my power back to me.

This tiny creature moves now with courage to offer a message to humanity. This is our time. We are the ones who will change everything. No matter what has happened in the past, we must move forward. The future already holds the memory of our strength, vision, and bravery. Now it is time for us to accept our role in the transformation of this world.

Stay strong. Stay Unified. Stay awake.

Full Disclosure is the Way.

Olivia James