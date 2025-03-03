The journey of remote viewing is exciting. Before I became awakened to my real life, I was not aware that I had psychic abilities to the extent I do now. I knew there was a paranormal world, but it felt so separate.

I have tasked myself with attempting to find hidden documentation. Those handlers and agencies in charge of manipulating the population keep many secrets. There are layers upon layers of corruption and schemes to deter individuals from learning the truth about MK-Ultra and Military Abductions.

Through my process of self-discovery, I have learned that I use shifts in consciousness and trance to access my ability to see beyond what is accepted as normal. It only takes a count to ten to reach the shadows. Once I shift to an advanced level of trance, I connect to my highest self, that magical part of me.

I set my sights several times on the handler divisions. There is an “Aftercare” program for former assets of MK Ultra, Targeting, Mind Control, Experimentation, and secret off-planet programs. The Aftercare program is a remote monitoring system that uses advanced technology to control assets. Their goal is to maintain a tight grip of authority on those who may wake up to discover their past. They utilize various tactics such as voice to skull technology and targeting strategies that affect every aspect of an individual’s life.

I must have the truth. We all need the truth. I traveled to a handler’s home. This man has an office in his own home where he completes his remote supervision of me and many other assets. Their behaviors and thoughts can be manipulative as they are also programmed. There is a section of MK Ultra that trains handlers. He is mind-controlled also. They all are.

I was able to see techniques used, words typed for control commands, and the agenda. Power and control is the utmost priority for the handler division. They are paid well for their crimes. Termination is not the goal, control is. They do not want us to remember what happened. They do not want us to tell others what has happened. They do not want the world to wake up.

He could not see me. But he felt my presence. I am like smoke seeping into his room. I connect to a part of him that is altered. He gets angry at my attempt to obtain information. He speaks to me with his mind and I sit quietly towards the front of his brain, seeing through his eyes. I am not surprised. He types his next steps with a vengeance for my audacity in finding him. He wants me to feel pain, sluggish, paranoid…and to stop seeking answers.

I recognize that there are others in the room with us. He is not alone. The others are not in this dimension. They have passed over. There are deceased relatives in his office. They see me and I see them. I am using the ghost dimension to travel. I am a presence in his room, built of shadow and smoke. I coined my own term “Psyremote Viewing”, an extension of seeking measures using all my psionic abilities.

If you see a shadow person around you, consider it may be a remote viewer. This person may be tasked to gather intelligence and information on you. You would not suspect a ghost as an asset.

I will continue my process of discovery. I am the everyday lurker, remote viewing and traveling to those secret locations. Stay strong. Full disclosure is the way.