MK Ultra has a lingering impact on its victims throughout their lives. We are left to pick up the pieces after our homecoming. No one prepares us for what comes after we return.

I spent much of my life unaware of that all-seeing eye. I left it to fate, bad luck, and the misfortune of birth. My parents, family, and childhood all seemed like a daydream. I walked through life unemotional and unaware of the puppet master's strings.

I was always sick. I was always anxious. I was always sad about things I could not remember. Everything had been pushed so far deep, a self-protection measure. My alters shifted constantly, creating walls around me.

The day I realized who they were, it was as if there was an explosion in my brain. How could I have been so blind? But it was not natural. It was all infiltration and intervention. They removed all happiness from my life in their attempts at power and control.

I used remote viewing to find him. He was not as hidden as I had anticipated. He was relaxed in his life, unaware of the lurker in his room. Everything about him unnerved me because he seemed completely “normal”. But is it normal to torture unsuspecting survivors of mind control?

He had abilities just like the rest of us that were targeted for secret programs by the hidden agencies. He was part of the trained handler program. He had been given a role and no chance to make decisions for himself. He only boasted about the financial rewards he received for his loyalty and position. He was altered himself. He spoke through pain like the rest of us.

The Aftercare Program is established after an asset retires from the programs. Retirement is initiated by the handler division based on directives from shadow agencies. They utilize assets for mercenary corporations, espionage, blackmail, war, etc. Assets are forced to give consent to lifetime monitoring and control. They do not want you to wake up to the reality of mind control. They do not want you to heal. And they do not want us to tell the world about these crimes.

Message for the Aftercare Handlers: I know you are watching. You have yet to see the real me. I have only just begun. You will not win.

Keep searching. Full Disclosure is the Way.

Olivia James.