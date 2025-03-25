I'm wearing my favorite outfit—a pair of tight-fitting jeans with a black sweater—cool and casual. My hair flows softly around my shoulders and back. I am sitting near the window of this coffee shop, sipping lukewarm coffee, waiting for my “target” to arrive. I have been given directives to find him and complete infiltration measures.

He walks in like a breeze. I am not worried about our encounter. My alter has been activated and I have her confidence now. She was trained in Beta work. She is utilized for building leverage amongst other directed outcomes. The agency has a forced contract and I know what I have to do. There is no choice and perfection is expected. This is more than espionage, it is an infringement and intrusion.

He is unaware. I am not worried that he will not notice me. I know he will. It is my job to ensure that he does. He walks up to the counter to order and something stops him. He doesn’t understand the chill that crawls up his spine. It is more than just a feeling. It is like a ghost whispering in his ear. His spine tingles. He turns towards the window and sees “me”. He sees my eyes behind the coffee cup and the game begins.

One look seals his fate. He walks over to me and whispers one word… “Hello.” My response breaks his soul for a while. I say, “Hello there.” His smile widens, and I respond with a smirk. Don’t be fooled, readers. Everything about this encounter is calculated. My agenda is simple: find the mark, place myself firmly into his life, listen, learn, record what I see and hear, and proceed with the directed outcome.

He became completely enthralled with me, a fly in my web. I loved him everywhere with my hands and eyes. The heart was reserved for my real self only. I transformed myself into everything he could want. It is easy to gather information from a mark if they don’t know you are a threat. They become very comfortable. No one would expect to see a woman in this position. I present myself as a vulnerable feminine dream. But he cannot see the real me. I will destroy him. He will never love again. He will feel a never-ending betrayal. I will give the information to my handlers. That is the job.

Keep searching. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James