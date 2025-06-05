Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack

Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the bushmaster's avatar
the bushmaster
20h

Where there's a will there's a way, the mind is so powerful it can make us or break us, when we understand it and connect with it beautiful things start to happen.......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keeper of the Flame's avatar
Keeper of the Flame
1d

You are so courageous Olivia. Such similar effects on light bulbs, electrical systems shouting down or being turn on happened to me on few occasions. I think such events could be cause as a way to discharge too intense emotional charge, stress hormone at their peak etc overloading the nervous system. Also sometimes a way to signal a danger.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olivia James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture