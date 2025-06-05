Pressure fills the room. I am in between sleeping and not sleeping, that torturous state. So much is happening around me and within me. Things are changing.

The dreams are deep dark. I see in shades of red. The images were blurred and explosive at the same time. My spirit seems to jump in and out of my body throughout the night. I had no control over this wandering.

That bridge to the nowhere realm was calling me. Everyone was waiting. All of them. They had plans for me.

The day was an ordinary trauma, negative and bleak. The truth of MK Ultra had yet to awaken in me. I was dying in my everyday life. I was so many different people inside of me, alters shifting constantly. I was continuously deprived of true sleep.

This day was no different, dream dry and unpeaceful. My workday was stressful. My evening brought anxiety. My bed delivered nothing but restlessness.

I tossed and turned in bursts of ill unknown. I walked a thin line between worlds, but uneasy at my amateur landings. I felt fire rise in me, anger, rage, fury…an outburst of impending discovery. My shoulders thrashed, tension tight. My eyes shut tightly, attempting to force a heaviness in myself to sleep.

Nothing worked. I was pulled quickly from my bed as if something was driving me. My feet quickly padded across the cold floor to the kitchen. I knew the path well, using the hallway walls to guide me. I reached the kitchen entrance, and as I hit the switch, the light fixture exploded. It shattered all over my head, and I screamed, terrified.

The lights flickered, the television turned on by itself, and I was paralyzed in fear. I had no choice but to run and hide in my room, drawing myself inward. This was a call from the outer realms. I was transformed in that moment.

I will keep searching. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James