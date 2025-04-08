They wanted me forever, made assumptions about me, and felt a commitment was needed for a continued connection. They were mistaken in their ideas. I am not like them. I was never one of them.

The agency pushed me toward them, but this was a contract. They tortured me. They broke me. They studied me. They had a plan for me. What they saw inside me…they wanted to be released. They hoped they could control that “thing” within.

The small group tasked with my training was dedicated to awakening to alternate dimensions of reality. Their process was a generational one, brought down through their familial lines. They discovered that they could locate their Gods through occult ties.

Each family had ideas and techniques about how to join their lives and souls with otherworldly beings. There is not just one “family”. There are many. These beliefs are still in practice today throughout the world.

The family conducted ritualistic experiments to observe their Dark Gods and Goddesses. Not each process was a success as each entity has particular tastes. The chosen entity makes agreements with its followers on how to be worshipped. Some of these beings are trapped in this cycle of reverence. These entities have sustained themselves so long this way, relying on others for various types of sustenance.

When I arrived at their home, I was given a mild reception. They seemed hesitant to accept what I could do. They were devoted to the old ways. They utilized ancient information from books inherited from their family. They proposed that their genealogy and bloodline kept them attached to their Goddess. They wanted to meet her physically. They needed a spirit host to complete this process.

This family is bound to Isis. They believe she is their mother and progenitor. She is the shadow in the world. They hold no fear. They have only excitement to see her step in this world. Isis feels this too. Her energy is felt before I even open myself up. I can feel her in my head. Her energetic body is like a coiled snake. I sense it rising as I approach the altar the family has built for her.

There is a stone chair that looks like a modern-day throne. They set flowers around the altar, a classic scene. They believe they know what Isis desires. They bring sweet treats to appease her. I must be dressed elegantly and in the old tradition. I feel a bit silly, but I play along.

I wear a beautiful headdress to embody the goddess. I am draped with jewels. I immediately feel different as I take a seat on the chair made of stone. There is an energetic imprint here from past rituals. I feel her circling, awaiting the entrance through the open portal. The portal is within. I can feel it pulsing as she pulls herself closer to me. Isis has arrived.

I am transformed into her temple. As I fall into a deep trance, she pulls herself through that opening, I am pushed back into the ether with my spirit body. Isis is speaking to her worshippers. While she lays her eyes on earth, I can explore this being’s mind.

There are colors, murkiness, abundant fields, and desolation. She is everything. I feel like I am swimming in her blood until my feet land on dirt. She is a bright desert on the inside, an entire world of dusty light. She is showing me the path to communion. She usually reserves this experience for her devotees. When they “let her in”, she will guide them toward complete union, a journey of destruction. They walk to their death.

She has no opinions on the concept of evil. I can read her thoughts. They are focused and hidden behind the words she speaks. She has fooled them all. They opened the gateway to her dimension with these rituals. They continue to make irreparable mistakes.

Isis has a home here and plans to bring the rest of her people to this planet. This will be a return of the gods. She wants a takeover, not a collaboration. She wants to enslave humans into perpetual control. This is her agenda. She believes she will be successful. She plots. Her followers listen and obey. In exchange for their loyalty, she agrees to keep them close to her dark heart. Isis is not who you think she is.

Stay awake. Keep searching. Full Disclosure is the Way.

Olivia James