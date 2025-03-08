I am not afraid. I asked for this. I volunteered. Most of my time here on the base is completely isolated. My superiors do not want me to interact with the soldiers on base. I work in the corporate sector on Mars. The general I work under directs me to stay focused and alone in my human resources position. I am a personality profiler. My job is to meet with new recruits and use my various psionic abilities to choose a vocation for them.

The new recruits are placed in various jobs on McReary Base. Many divisions on Mars keep the base running. Many that I meet in my office are placed in entry-level jobs that do not require special sector training. I came from a special sector. Assets from the special sector have specific training related to psionics and other physical attributes that may determine them as “super soldiers”. These individuals pass through my office quickly and are referred to alternate divisions for training and placement.

Once they enter my office, I “read” them. It only takes a few minutes to determine what position and status they are suited for. I observe quietly, letting my mind seek out the traits necessary to make a recommendation. Part of my job consisted of alerting the General to any recruits that I feel may eventually rebel against the status quo. McReary base has specific goals with an ongoing agenda of power, control, and conquest.

My position in human resources set others against me. I was not well-liked due to being seen as a type of informant for those in charge of the base. No one wanted to interact with me. No one sought me out to eat dinner with. I felt alone. This red planet held no love for me.

Many weekends on the base were quiet for me while other soldiers, recruits, and citizens entered the arena to watch the exhibitions. Many of the shows are centered around combat. Both men, women, and aliens participate. If a military officer, or recruit, volunteers for the exhibition, they can request what reward they would like to receive upon winning. The female fights were some of the most popular with the audiences. Many winners would obtain local celebrity status and prominence on the base. I wanted that. I wanted to be liked, seen, and known. I was more than just a lackey for the general. I wanted to prove myself in the arena. I signed up to compete against other assets.

The reward system was not my focus, but I had to ask for something. Most of the participants asked for things that seemed unnecessary to me, especially with the culture of this Mars base. The woman who was assigned to fight me wanted jewelry. That puzzled me because jewelry had no value here on base. Everyone was a bit surprised when it was my turn to vote for a prize. I asked for food. I asked for a steak and baked potato. We do not usually have access to that type of food here. But hidden nostalgia flooded me. Memories lingered at the front of my mind. I sought comfort from this food. Something inside me remembered how it felt to have this type of dinner. Images of Earth were breaking through my programming.

The evening of the exhibition was an exciting one for everyone on base. I sat in the back of the arena with the rest of the participants waiting for my name to be called. I was Rachel then, Rachel the profiler. Honestly, I was a bit terrified. I was not scared of losing my life. I feared losing my chance to be someone else for a day.

My opponent was more experienced than I was, but we were evenly matched in our physical appearance. I wanted to put on a big show for the people. I was not just an office worker. I had a whole life before I was offered this position. I had to tap into my programming to survive.

My name was called, and I stood up to enter the arena. The crowd was excited and loud. They were eager to see blood and dust. Both of us were dressed very femininely with soft dresses, makeup, and flowing hair. I had to let my alter take over as I raised my sword to strike. What a rush to let that part of me arise that could fight. Metal clashed. Blood dripped. The crowd roared. I fell to my knees and everything went dark. I grabbed my throat and fell over.

I woke up in my room. I was alive and well. I had no memory of how I got back to my room. On the table next to me was a plate of food. My prize was delivered. It tasted like a home I could not remember.

Keep searching. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James the Grey Mouse