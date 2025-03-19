I spent most of my life estranged from my father. I released the emotion of the parent/child connection that held me to my pains. He did not want to know me. What MK Ultra created was no longer his daughter. He could not be around me. He could not love me. I did not feel that protection of his strength. He did not keep me safe.

I was not sheltered by love. It left me wanting and waiting for that experience. I searched for it everywhere and in everyone, but I was never satisfied. I could never replace that missing piece of me with his absence. I felt that pressure of loneliness from within.

As my memories surfaced, I felt a heavy darkness creeping towards me constantly. Shadows stretched everywhere. I felt the presence of many surrounding me that could not be seen. These beings attempted to enter this realm with every chance they found. I was unaware then of what I could do…. who I was.

I was afraid of everything then. I feared my own shadow. Each night a different being found creative ways to reach out to me. Some used telepathy, speaking to me in my mind. Others used energetic pressure, filling the room with crushing tension. I needed the rooms lit brightly then as I was petrified of the blackness of night.

Once I began utilizing trance, meditation, and hypnotic regression, something shifted within me. I settled in my soul. I allowed an opening. I broke open that swirling portal in my solar plexus. As it spun, I let others enter to speak.

The first to cross the threshold on his own was Bacchus. His entrance was very delicate. He pushed his name into my mind gently, a triple call… Bacchus, Bacchus, Bacchus. He gave me hidden knowledge about the dark realm. He rested his weight on my spirit shoulders. There was so much to learn. He showed me things that opened my spirit eyes. This was a different kind of sight.

Each trance session was guarded by my new ally. I was not afraid of him. His actions and words never harmed me and he never presented with ill intentions. Readers… do not be confused by this connection I hold. We each have our own experiences, perceptions, and beliefs. The dark side has its secrets. There are evil things in our world, and not all are found in the dark realm. There is much to explore.

I traveled often. There was a time when I landed in an unfamiliar place. I walked quickly into this strange land. Something inside me recognized the energy here and I felt dread shaking me. I did not want to exit my trance as I came for a purpose… to infiltrate covert and concealed agencies. I came for information. However, I was blindsided by a force. She built her malevolent energy quickly and her claws dug into me. It was the “hag”. She found me again. She was determined to trap me with her hellish poison.

I could not move. She came for vengeance and spit words of dirt and spite. I felt myself retreating further inside myself and with despair, I called out for Bacchus. He answered quickly. His approach felt like a million buffalo thundering towards me. The hag screeched as he arrived. The dark side has a strict hierarchy, and she has disrespected an elder. Bacchus holds a title. He is not to be toyed with. Bacchus considers me his progeny. He holds the idea that my father was a host for him when I was conceived. He will not allow me to be attacked in this world or any other. I have a place in his world and his black heart.

I will keep searching. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James