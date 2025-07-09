Full disclosure is underway. Times are changing swiftly. The movement of truth is gaining momentum. The world is awakening to the reality of the crimes of the deep state, shadow agencies, and elite groups.

MK Ultra is real. The shadow agencies have been operating for decades at the expense of the innocent. They trick, they hide, they trade the “lives” of those who have been targeted.

Declassified files have barely given a glimpse into the history of military abduction. The rabbit hole of trauma-based mind control seems endless. The more I discover, the more questions I have not only about my own history, but the world we live in.

New cultural ideologies and subcultures are continually emerging. We bring these to life ourselves, a human experience. While creation builds a profound energy, it also brings divisiveness as people are moved to choose a side, label, bully, and harass to validate their ideas about the world.

With disclosure came those who claim to own it. They seek to advance their ideas and experiences, but also to stop others who are bringing information. Words of manipulation draw many seeking answers to join in, based on belief, comfort, and extreme loyalty.

Those in power deliver chaos to our community. Fear is alive. Many are seeking answers to dispel myths, and others are seeking to remain blind to reality. Choice.

Deceit also comes from the stars. Why would they be immune to the control measures of this planet? Cosmic cultures have created superstars. There are a diverse number of testimonies, but also a split among those who believe they are the only “one”. They feel that they are the only instrument, the only voice, the only contact. They will not allow new, old, or competing voices to enter the arena of battling belief systems.

Conspiracy has led an army of creeps to ensure that the truth stays in the realm of the unbelievable. Various groups and individuals seem to exist primarily to halt the progress of disclosure. These individuals pursue the truth in the name of destruction. They want to tear down everything we have built. They often express their concerns with comedic assaults, targeting, smear campaigns, etc.

There is a reason that MK Ultra trains its espionage assets in sociological manipulation. Culture is powerful. People are willing to die for their beliefs yet live in fear of change. Culture creeps seek acceptance with their suspicion of anyone or anything that challenges the views and understanding of this world and others.

No one person owns disclosure. A room filled with whistleblowers will be split into competing ideologies. But there is space for all experiences within the movement of truth. It calls for authenticity, bravery, and new eyes to see.

Keep searching. Full disclosure is the Way.

Olivia James