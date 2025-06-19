I am wishing with my eyes open. This is my daydream fever. The days are bleak with each instance of mind control…yet I did not have a word then for what was happening to me.

I leap into dissociation, an entry wound into the trauma space of my mind. It pulls me inside. Trapped. Frozen. Blood stings. Heart slows. Eyes wide. Unblinking.

I am reaching far to that escape of trance. I am forcing my ears to connect to numbers, symbols, and tones of freedom.

Finally, my arms begin to tingle as I approach the take-off point. I am close to reaching the bridge to the outer realms. My imminent departure is interrupted by a voice…

The message is clear. The voice is not particularly auditory, which is a strange experience. The words are a mental message pushed past the boundary of private thought. The voice states, “You are 100% Corporated Material”.

This statement infected me. It traveled through my blood like a virus. Those who felt they owned me wanted to seal my fate. They hoped to poison me with their technological mind control. In their eyes, I was exactly what they wanted to create…A slave, an object, a “thing”, to be controlled forever.

I fought against their efforts. I was not dead inside. I was fully alive. My awakening burnt away their attempts to stop me from finding myself.

Those shadow agencies and their handlers have no place in my world. I will continue my efforts of mind, thought, and words.

This is a revolution. The war of information continues. Keep searching. Full disclosure is the way!

Olivia James