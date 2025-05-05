Dear Normies,

I survived MK Ultra mind control, atrocities beyond your understanding. Your imagination may not be able to comprehend the possibility of such trauma. In your closed world of comfort, there are many of us seeking healing through our words and testimony.

We have pulled ourselves from the shadows of despair to give you a chance to contribute to the revolution of thought. Your experience of daily life is controlled by your cultural and personal perspective. You feel that what you think of us is the “only way”. I am here to tell you that you are wrong in your assumption. You do not know the “real” us.

Because of trauma-based mind control, our alters shift constantly in the beginning. These are pieces of trauma transformed into protective measures. They keep us alive. But in the assertions of the uninformed, you call us crazy, and in a more detailed explanation, mentally ill and schizophrenic. What is crazy about the truth?

Fear is the “crazy”. Fear is holding us back. Do you want to live your entire life in the dark? Do you want empty words? Do you want only the vision that those in power present to you?

Search your mind, body, and soul. What matters to you? Does the abuse and torture of a seven-year-old girl hold no space in your heart? Did you expect my story to be romanticized to fit your ideas of the world? The world is not a safe space for prior assets or survivors of MK Ultra and monarch programming.

We are threatened regularly by those who believe they are correct in their assertions and views. You want to stop us from speaking about our experiences. You want nothing more than for us to stop and comply with what you feel is normal. However, there is no real normal. You are being manipulated by those in power. They have recruited you in an attempt to squash the disclosure movement. Welcome to the pain of targeting. They have chosen you to assist in our demise. Is that what you wanted? Make your choice today. Help us awaken the world, or continue to be a pawn for Project Oblivion.

We are waiting for you to choose a side. Choose love, choose hate, choose control, choose the downfall of society. Your choice. Whatever your decision is, we will not be silenced. My mission continues.

Keep searching. Full Disclosure is the Way.

Olivia James