I am not bound by what the world wants to see in me. I am who I am, despite what they hope for the vision of Olivia the Grey Mouse. I am sure many have an idea of who they think I am, but like I always say, “I’m just a girl”.

I am not interested in being an influencer. My image is not important. The tone of my voice does not matter. The information is what is important. I will not tie my hands with fear of not being believed. Words are the way.

I have witnessed the impact of ego and power. Some are focused on being at the top. What is the top? What is influence? It is perspective-based. We are all providing perspective, whether we realize it or not. That is human behavior. We have opinions. But remember, my opinion is no less important than yours, no matter how many views you have.

Some want to be well-known for their opinions. The fact of MK Ultra is getting muddied. Various experiencers are being questioned, grilled, and probed, casting doubt on the stories. The ego-driven invade the streams, chats, and social media, even making their own videos for Oblivion.

The egos want fame. They want their testimony to be the only one. They want the top spot. They want to be right. They will often do anything to maintain their position, even if it includes attacking others. It involves trying to discredit the stories of others. They make public statements, accusations, character assassinations, public shaming, reputation attacks, and smear campaigns.

I don’t care if you don’t believe me. MK Ultra is real!! Challenge and suspicion will not stop me. You should know that now. This is a mission. I am not here for followers. I am here to change the world!

We are all on a path of discovery. We are all working towards retrieving our memories. Each person has a part in full disclosure. No one person owns disclosure. I am only the expert on my own life.

Project Oblivion creates constant division within our movement. Many are being activated unknowingly to attack other whistleblowers and experiencers. Their social engineering manipulations are creating conditioned servitude. Do you want to be a puppet for Oblivion?

We need to use all of “us” to make decisions, including emotions. Emotions are not a weakness. They are a strength. I feel that it is a miracle that I was able to get my emotions back. I will not apologize for believing in this movement and the testimonies. Each tear, each smile, each snarl is dedicated to the movement.

We need stories! Keep going! There is no other way. This is the way to our revolution, to find ourselves again. Oblivion is trying to take everything from us. We cannot allow this.

Let’s awaken the world together. Full disclosure is the way.

Olivia James