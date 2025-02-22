Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack

Project Oblivion Agents and Targeting: Wolves at the Door
Project Oblivion is in full swing.
  
Mk Ultra and the Sins of Alters
How do we account for the behaviors of our alters?
  
Mk Ultra and the Gothic Reach of Ouija Boards
MK Ultra leaves a lingering ability for psionics, paranormal, and occult abilities.
  
MK Ultra and Targeting
Swimming With Sharks
  
MK Ultra & Survival Alters
From Hell, With Love
  
The Moon Is Inhabited
Remembering "Psionics" Training on the Moon
  
MK Ultra and Mind Control
The Collapse of Alters
  
MK Ultra Will Not End Me!
Battling Project Oblivion and Awakening the World
  
This is Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack.
  
