Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Project Oblivion Agents and Targeting: Wolves at the Door
Project Oblivion is in full swing.
Feb 22
•
Olivia James
2
Share this post
Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
Project Oblivion Agents and Targeting: Wolves at the Door
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
2:04
Mk Ultra and the Sins of Alters
How do we account for the behaviors of our alters?
Feb 21
•
Olivia James
3
Share this post
Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
Mk Ultra and the Sins of Alters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
1:30
Mk Ultra and the Gothic Reach of Ouija Boards
MK Ultra leaves a lingering ability for psionics, paranormal, and occult abilities.
Feb 20
•
Olivia James
3
Share this post
Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
Mk Ultra and the Gothic Reach of Ouija Boards
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
1:47
MK Ultra and Targeting
Swimming With Sharks
Feb 18
•
Olivia James
1
Share this post
Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
MK Ultra and Targeting
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
MK Ultra & Survival Alters
From Hell, With Love
Feb 15
•
Olivia James
3
Share this post
Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
MK Ultra & Survival Alters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Moon Is Inhabited
Remembering "Psionics" Training on the Moon
Feb 9
•
Olivia James
14
Share this post
Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
The Moon Is Inhabited
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
MK Ultra and Mind Control
The Collapse of Alters
Feb 7
•
Olivia James
3
Share this post
Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
MK Ultra and Mind Control
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
MK Ultra Will Not End Me!
Battling Project Oblivion and Awakening the World
Feb 7
•
Olivia James
8
Share this post
Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
MK Ultra Will Not End Me!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Coming soon
This is Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack.
Feb 3
•
Olivia James
Share this post
Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack
Coming soon
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Olivia James
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts