Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack

Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Olivia James The Grey Mouse Substack

Grey Mouse Chronicles provides the background and history of my journey as an MK Ultra survivor and a Paranormal experiencer. My mission is information. Those in power do not want this information known. Keep searching. Full disclosure is the Way!

People

Olivia James

@oliviajames168324
Author of Grey Mouse Series, PsyRemote Viewer, MK Ultra Survivor, Psychic Medium, Spirit Host, and Disclosure Advocate.
© 2025 Olivia James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture